South Africa

Man with stash of cash, high-end new furniture, arrested for George heist

08 January 2021 - 09:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A 51-year-old man was arrested in George in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a fresh produce market in the area last month.
A 51-year-old man was arrested in George in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a fresh produce market in the area last month.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A cash-in-transit robbery suspect is expected to make a first court appearance for armed robbery on Friday in connection with a robbery that took place on December 21 in George.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Lawaaikamp, George, on Tuesday, where brand new high-end furniture and a large stash of money was found.

Police had received a tip-off about a suspect at a house allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash.

“The investigation has since linked the arrested suspect to an armed robbery that took place on 21 December 2020, where a fresh fruit produce market along Laing Street and a cash van were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by an unknown number of suspects,” police spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

The suspects had reportedly waited for the arrival of the cash van while holding the staff hostage.

“Upon arrival the crew were threatened with firearms and disarmed.”

The suspects then helped themselves to the cash before fleeting the scene.

The man is expected to appear in the George magistrate’s court on Friday.

Other suspects, who are still at large, are being sought.

TimesLIVE

Four suspects dead in shoot-out with police after foiled robbery in Soweto

Four people were killed in a shootout with police in the Bram Fischer area of Soweto on Thursday afternoon after a foiled cross-pavement robbery at a ...
News
15 hours ago

G4S guard shot dead during robbery in Free State

Free State police are searching for a group of armed robbers after a "cross-pavement" robbery that claimed the life of a G4S security guard.
News
3 days ago

N12 cash heist 'strikingly similar' to bombing a day before in Gauteng

It is possible that the same people who carried out a heist in Pretoria on Tuesday struck again near Soweto on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X