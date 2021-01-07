South Africa

Intruder hacks off Port Elizabeth man’s foot with panga

Chilling violence of Brymore house robbery traumatises couple

By Riaan Marais - 07 January 2021 - 10:41
Atlas Security officials Tumi Semela, Bernadette Nel-Naude and Conrad Cloete search the bushy area close to the Baakens River after Wednesday’s brutal early-morning house robbery in PE.
She could do nothing but console her hysterical six-month-old baby as an attacker viciously hacked off her husband’s foot with a panga while he lay in bed, leaving it hanging by a thread.

This was the horrifying scene a 37-year-old Port Elizabeth woman described after her husband was rushed to hospital and she was left to deal with the trauma of the violent house robbery in Brymore in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It was so unnecessary. My husband was not fighting back,” she said shakily.

For the full story please visit HeraldLIVE.

