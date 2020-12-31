N12 cash heist 'strikingly similar' to bombing a day before in Gauteng

It is possible that the same people who carried out a heist in Pretoria on Tuesday struck again near Soweto on Wednesday.

Police said the two heists had striking similarities.

“What is concerning is that we are noticing similarities or tactics that were employed in Tuesday's [heist] in Pretoria where a Mercedes-Benz SUV rammed into the cash van causing it to come to a halt. [In] today’s incident, the same transpired where a Mercedes-Benz vehicle rammed into the vehicle, the guards were ordered out, disarmed and both the cash van and the vehicle that rammed into it were bombed,” said Col Athlenda Mathe.