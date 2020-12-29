Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa

Within 24 hours of responding to a “business robbery” complaint at a sunglasses store at the Mall of Africa in Midrand police smelt a rat.

Police were told that an armed suspect allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of money after the store was robbed on Saturday, said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“In less than 24 hours of the case being reported, police were able to swiftly deduce from the preliminary evidence that the report was false. Subsequently on December 27 police arrested the complainant and two accomplices. The three are expected to make their first appearance in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. They will appear on a charge of business robbery while the complainant will face an additional charge of perjury.”

Peters said money, believed to be part of the cash “stolen” during the alleged robbery, was recovered.