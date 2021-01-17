ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation

The Banking Association SA (Basa) says it will engage the government to revise the wording of the latest Covid-19 lockdown regulations so that banks are only responsible for enforcing the regulations “where it is practical, possible, and within their control”.

This comes after co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told banks a week ago to provide hand sanitisers at all ATMs or face the might of the law.

Basa said the industry did ensure regular sanitisation of ATMs at branches and provided hand sanitisers for customers while ensuring markers for social distancing. ATMs not attached to branches are cleaned and sanitised by external cleaning companies or landlords, where they are located and by the cash-in-transit companies that service the ATMs.