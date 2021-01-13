Failure to pay salaries 'catastrophic'
Parliament urges Amathole to find solution to cash crisis
Parliament’s portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs has urged leaders at the Amathole district municipality to find a solution after the Eastern Cape municipality informed its workers and councillors it cannot pay salaries for several months.
Chairperson of the committee, Faith Muthambi, warned yesterday that the municipality’s failure to pay salaries for both its councillors and workers would have a devastating impact on service delivery...
