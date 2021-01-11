South Africa

February slated to be highest infection period, when everyone has returned from holidays

Second wave hasn't peaked yet, says experts

11 January 2021 - 07:10

Medical experts believe that SA is yet to reach its peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic despite record numbers of cases recorded in the past few days.

University of Witwatersrand vaccinologist Shabir Madhi warned that the situation is going get worse before it can get better...

