South Africa

Businesses on their knees from liquor ban

By lindile sifile and Penwell Dlamini - 12 January 2021 - 15:30

Liquor traders and the tourism sector have lamented the government’s decision to maintain the ban on the sale of alcohol, saying the industry is already on its knees.

Chairperson of the Gauteng Liquor Forum, Thabo Modise, said tavern and shebeen owners were deeply disappointed with the government’s decision...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X