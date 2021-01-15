Vaccine is now the only weapon left in government's arsenal as all its previous efforts to fight spread of the pandemic have failed

Enforcement is needed to achieve compliance of Covid-19 regulations

There is a principle of science, which I learnt at high school, called Newton’s First Law of Motion. In layman’s terms it means that a body at rest remains at rest, or, if in motion, remains in motion at a constant velocity unless acted on by a net external force.



Nothing that is moving or at a standstill can simply move without a force to effect an imbalance. How I wish our government could apply this principle in its plans and programmes in fighting the spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on January 11 that government will maintain the adjusted level 3 lockdown as expected, citing an exponential rise in daily infections...