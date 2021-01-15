Vaccine is now the only weapon left in government's arsenal as all its previous efforts to fight spread of the pandemic have failed
Enforcement is needed to achieve compliance of Covid-19 regulations
There is a principle of science, which I learnt at high school, called Newton’s First Law of Motion. In layman’s terms it means that a body at rest remains at rest, or, if in motion, remains in motion at a constant velocity unless acted on by a net external force.
Nothing that is moving or at a standstill can simply move without a force to effect an imbalance. How I wish our government could apply this principle in its plans and programmes in fighting the spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on January 11 that government will maintain the adjusted level 3 lockdown as expected, citing an exponential rise in daily infections...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.