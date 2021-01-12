Sector wants risk profile noted
Taxi industry seeks higher place in vaccine priority categories
The taxi industry has called for government to include their workers as part of the first group of people who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine when it arrives.
The National Taxi Council said as the sector transported 70% of all commuting public, puting its workers at high risk of contracting the virus. ..
