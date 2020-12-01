Job creation potential must be nurtured
Buying local will strengthen our economy
In the year 1999, just before the dawn of the new millennium, ordinary township folks woke up to the news that a child was born and named Loxion Kulca.
The brand that every Tom, Dick and Harry embraced was launched to bring township style to their hood as a form of celebrating loxion style. People bought to the idea, their fashion sense relate harmoniously to their culture...
