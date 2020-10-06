Columnists

Bill not perfect but can be built on

It's better late than never to formalise township economy

By Sandile Zungu - 06 October 2020 - 13:48

Last week, after years of promising action, the Gauteng government – through its economic development department – published a bill to drive the province’s township economic development strategy.

This is a few years late, but at least a commendable first step in the right direction. The bill is not perfect, but has a lot of good elements on which to build...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X