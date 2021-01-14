'He loved grooming talent'

Wandi was Loxion Kulca's creative force, close friends say

“I'm Loxion Kulca like uSechaba no Wandi.”



That swaggering line from H2O’s classic hit, It’s Wonderful, sums up the mammoth influence on pop culture and street fashion that the late Wandi Nzimande had through his label Loxion Kulca...