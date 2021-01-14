Cosas foils grilling of pupils over exam paper leaks
The interviews of 14 grade 12 pupils as part of the ongoing investigation on two matric exam question paper leaks were cancelled in Mpumalanga following the intervention of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas).
The group of pupils were invited to come for interviews at the Nkululeko circuit office in Mbombelaon Thursday to answer some questions around the two question papers that were leaked last year...
