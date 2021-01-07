Marking centres must be safe
The marking of 14m matric scripts from last year will begin today at several centres across the country.
There can be no doubt that the 2020 matric class has had the toughest year in recent history thanks to massive disruptions in teaching and learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.