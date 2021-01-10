MPs to visit border posts after festive season congestion

The parliamentary home affairs portfolio committee will this week inspect both the Beitbridge and Lebombo ports of entry.

The MPs intend to evaluate progress on measures implemented to alleviate congestion at these border posts.

“The committee was concerned by the conditions people faced at these borders which posed both humanitarian and health risks, and this visit will be used to interact with the departments operating at the ports of entry to ascertain if resolutions have been found to challenges faced at these sites,” said committee chair Bongani Bongo.

Both Beitbridge and Lebombo ports of entry deal with a large number of travellers into and out of SA, even before the outbreak of coronavirus which required special checks.