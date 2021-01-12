Denialists and vaccination dissidents must be given a run for their money
Take the Covid-19 battle to the public square
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, social media has been inundated with fake news and dangerous Covid-19 propaganda. Worryingly, these messages are propagated as fact and often tacitly, if not overtly, endorsed by public figures and some practicing health care professionals, including frontline workers.
Perhaps it is not all kerfuffle as some of the dissenting views, especially on the issue of vaccination, may be an expression of conscientious objection and a reflection of an array of moral questions that arise given the means deployed to develop vaccines, including some of the currently available Covid-19 vaccines. It would appear these objections that have been articulated, among other things, as “the devil or 666-infused vaccine”, have a veiled reference to the use of foetal cell lines and aspects of genetic manipulation in the development of a variety of vaccines in general and some of the Covid-19 vaccines in particular. However, the Covid-19 vaccination dissidents are advancing an unbalanced argument to the genuinely oblivious populace in the public square where there is a “fact and knowledge” gap from the mainstream...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.