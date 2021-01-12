Denialists and vaccination dissidents must be given a run for their money

Take the Covid-19 battle to the public square

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, social media has been inundated with fake news and dangerous Covid-19 propaganda. Worryingly, these messages are propagated as fact and often tacitly, if not overtly, endorsed by public figures and some practicing health care professionals, including frontline workers.



Perhaps it is not all kerfuffle as some of the dissenting views, especially on the issue of vaccination, may be an expression of conscientious objection and a reflection of an array of moral questions that arise given the means deployed to develop vaccines, including some of the currently available Covid-19 vaccines. It would appear these objections that have been articulated, among other things, as “the devil or 666-infused vaccine”, have a veiled reference to the use of foetal cell lines and aspects of genetic manipulation in the development of a variety of vaccines in general and some of the Covid-19 vaccines in particular. However, the Covid-19 vaccination dissidents are advancing an unbalanced argument to the genuinely oblivious populace in the public square where there is a “fact and knowledge” gap from the mainstream...