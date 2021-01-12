Province now second to KZN on infections
Covid-19 second wave puts Gauteng under severe strain
Gauteng has over 50,000 active cases of Covid-19 and has also surpassed the Western Cape as the second most affected province.
This was announced by Premier David Makhura on Wednesday in Johannesburg when he unpacked the province's command council's response to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.