Adapt or die – nation warned about flocking to funerals
Burial culture must adjust to Covid-19 limits, say experts
As the death toll from Covid-19 rises with the second wave of the pandemic, communities have been warned to shift from the old ways of sending off loved ones or face being swallowed up by the Covid-19 “death trap”.
The warning bell was first sounded by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, who attributed the latest surge in infections in the country to funerals and gatherings, describing them as “deathtraps”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.