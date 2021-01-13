Adapt or die – nation warned about flocking to funerals

Burial culture must adjust to Covid-19 limits, say experts

As the death toll from Covid-19 rises with the second wave of the pandemic, communities have been warned to shift from the old ways of sending off loved ones or face being swallowed up by the Covid-19 “death trap”.



The warning bell was first sounded by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, who attributed the latest surge in infections in the country to funerals and gatherings, describing them as “deathtraps”. ..