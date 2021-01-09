South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa hints at a possible 'family meeting' soon

President says National Coronavirus Command Council to meet to decide way forward

09 January 2021 - 16:35
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday hinted that he will address the nation soon as new cases of Covid-19 continue to soar despite stricter level 3 regulations announced late last year.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika political editor Sbu Ngalwa on Saturday, Ramaphosa confirmed that he would address the nation soon on the next steps to be taken by his government.

For the past three days, new positive Covid-19 cases have been above 20,000 and deaths have also increased.

The latest stats on Friday show that there were 21,980 positive cases recorded and a total of 616 deaths, the second highest number of fatalities this week.

WATCH | Funeral parlour and mortuary vans queue outside hospital

A video of more than a dozen mortuary and funeral parlour vans waiting to collect bodies from the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth on Monday is being ...
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa had called a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday this week amid the skyrocketing numbers.

“We are looking at that [address to the nation], the National Coronavirus Command Council is going to be meeting. We are going to meet with our provinces as early as tomorrow and thereafter, we are going to make a determination on how best we move forward. At the right time, that will then be announced to our people,” said Ramaphosa.

The regulations, which Ramaphosa announced late last month, expire on Sunday.

In his address last month, Ramaphosa placed the country under alert level 3 which meant the banning of all sales of alcohol and the closure of all beaches.

Under alert level 3, the curfew time was also extended to between 9pm and 6am. All public indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited, except for funerals, which are limited to 50 people.

After the announcement of the meeting of the NCCC on Wednesday this week, there has been growing public fear of stricter regulations, with public commentators even hinting at alert level 5.

However the ANC and its alliance partners, after a meeting this week, have opposed a move to level 5, which will effectively close down the economy.

It is unclear what new regulations Ramaphosa will announce after this weekend's meeting.

TimesLIVE

'We have to decisively change the face of our economy': Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC-led government has to decisively change the face of SA's economy, and not simply allow it to return to ...
News
11 hours ago

We won't back down, says Ramaphosa as he pledges to push for corruption-accused to 'step aside'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday reiterated that the ANC would not back down on its decision that leaders accused of corruption should step aside ...
News
12 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X