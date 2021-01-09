President Cyril Ramaphosa hints at a possible 'family meeting' soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday hinted that he will address the nation soon as new cases of Covid-19 continue to soar despite stricter level 3 regulations announced late last year.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika political editor Sbu Ngalwa on Saturday, Ramaphosa confirmed that he would address the nation soon on the next steps to be taken by his government.

For the past three days, new positive Covid-19 cases have been above 20,000 and deaths have also increased.

The latest stats on Friday show that there were 21,980 positive cases recorded and a total of 616 deaths, the second highest number of fatalities this week.