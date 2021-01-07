South Africans must take personal responsibility in fight against Covid

2021 will be a year of learning to live with discomfort

The festive season was not as festive as usual. It would have been easy to guess that it would be a different kind of festive season, coming against the backdrop of an unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic .



Our merrymaking was not that merry because we had to cautiously maintain distance between ourselves and those we love. Our outings were not as audacious as we calculated the probability of running into a Covid-19 carrier. And our shopping was less than conspicuous because Covid-19 has not only hit our physical and mental health but has also dented our financial muscle...