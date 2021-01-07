Deputy minister David Mahlobo tests positive for Covid-19

“As SA is undergoing the second wave of the pandemic, we wish deputy minister Mahlobo - as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling this disease - a speedy recovery,” said the presidency in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to continue to follow all health protocols of regularly washing and sanitising of hands, wearing a mask that covers both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing at all times.

“We send our sincerest condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this disease,” said the presidency.

TimesLIVE