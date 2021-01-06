South Africa

WATCH | Funeral parlour and mortuary vans queue outside hospital

06 January 2021 - 12:47
Funeral parlour and mortuary vans queue outside the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A video of more than a dozen mortuary and funeral parlour vans waiting outside the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth on Monday is being shared as a reminder of the seriousness of the pandemic in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The person who took the video is heard saying in Zulu there were several vehicles waiting to collect bodies. 

“That video was taken yesterday [Monday], I think. The RK Khan mortuary is absolutely full. I’m sending at least two or three vans to RK Khan every day. We are also helping them remove bodies for storage at Gale Street mortuary,” said Christopher Moodley of Pinetown Funeral Services.

On Tuesday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 14,410 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, and KwaZulu-Natal is still the virus epicentre with 71,178 active cases.

Of the 513 new Covid-19 related deaths confirmed on Tuesday night, 92 were in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Several users who shared the grim video commented that it was a reminder to people of the reality of the impact of the pandemic in the province, and urged people to “stay at home”.

TimesLIVE

African Union wants to meet in person, despite Covid-19 pandemic

Despite continuing alarm across the world, and in many African states, the African Union has suggested its 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly be ...
News
1 day ago

Numsa blasts government's lax Covid-19 response

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has joined organisations that have criticized government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly ...
News
1 day ago

