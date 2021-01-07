Click-and-collect & at-home consumption: Here are some of the proposals for lifting the booze ban

Various proposals have been made to the government to lift the ban on liquor sales and distribution under level 3 lockdown.

The booze sales ban was put in place just days before New Year’s Eve, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move from lockdown level 1 back to adjusted level 3.

It is set to be reviewed on January 15, when other regulations will also be reviewed.

This week, the liquor industry was vocal about the ban, saying it was of grave concern and calling for a review as soon as possible.