SACP slams factionalism at ANC events and conferences

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has called on its alliance partner, the ANC, to stop using important gatherings and conferences as factional battlegrounds.

In its statement on the 109th anniversary of the formation of the ANC, the SACP lambasted factions in the party.

“The SACP calls upon the ANC and the whole of the alliance to stop using important gatherings, like conferences and congresses, as battlegrounds for factions. Neither should we begin to attach names and surnames to the resolutions of our movement as if they were adopted to target certain individuals,” reads the statement.

It comes amid heightened tensions in the ANC between a faction supporting under-fire secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma — under the banner of the so-called “RET forces” — and a faction supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

RET is short for “radical economic transformation”, a resolution of the party that was championed by Zuma supporters.