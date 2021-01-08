South Africa

Portfolio committee boss labels announcement premature

ANC, unions slam SABC plan to axe 303 workers

08 January 2021 - 07:53
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The ANC, parliament's portfolio committee and workers' unions have lambasted the SABC for forging ahead with its plan to shed more than 300 jobs.

The public broadcaster announced yesterday that it plans to retrench 303 employees, down from the initial figure of 600, after the extended consultative process. ..

