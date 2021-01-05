ANC to smash myths about 5G and other Covid-19 conspiracies

The ANC will abandon its dismissive approach to conspiracies about Covid-19 and plans to create platforms to educate its members about the coronavirus.

This comes after one of its councillors, Sfiso Mngadi in eThekwini, made outrageous claims, saying there is no Covid-19, that 5G cellphone towers are making people ill and that white people have already been vaccinated against the illness.

eThekwini regional leader Bheki Ntuli said dismissing circulating myths as “stupid” and assuming no-one will believe them was not working, leading to false information becoming believable.