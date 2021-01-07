ANC voters fired warning shots against corruption in last elections

It's time for ANC to take action against Magashule

Let me first indicate that I am a member of the ANC in good standing and in writing this letter I am within my constitutional rights accorded to me by the ANC constitution as a member.



I also know that due to entrenched factions within our ANC I am more than likely to be insulted by those who fail to defend the organisation and rather use their efforts in promoting their factional positions and not that of the ANC. I am up for the challenge and ready for the insults...