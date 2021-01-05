Leaders threaten disciplinary process

ANC members defy party to rally behind rape accused

The ANC in Johannesburg was left red-faced yesterday after party supporters in full regalia arrived at the Wynberg magistrate's court to support a councillor accused of rape instead of the victim.



Supporters of rape accused councillor Kenneth Mgaga,36, unashamedly defied party leaders by showing up at court wearing party T-shirts and singing Mgaga's praises after his release on R2,000 bail...