Leaders threaten disciplinary process
ANC members defy party to rally behind rape accused
The ANC in Johannesburg was left red-faced yesterday after party supporters in full regalia arrived at the Wynberg magistrate's court to support a councillor accused of rape instead of the victim.
Supporters of rape accused councillor Kenneth Mgaga,36, unashamedly defied party leaders by showing up at court wearing party T-shirts and singing Mgaga's praises after his release on R2,000 bail...
