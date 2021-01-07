Business

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

By Reuters - 07 January 2021 - 18:03
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tesla Inc chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Including Thursday's gains in Tesla shares, Musk had a net worth of more than $188.5bn (R2.83 trillion), $1.5bn more than Bezos, according to the report. 

SA-born Musk is the co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX.

