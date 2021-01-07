Emmerson Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

There are growing calls for Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cut short his annual holiday because the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has “run over” his government.

One of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, effectively put the country on a 30-day lockdown that started on Tuesday. His other deputy, Kembo Mohadi, announced that this time around, individual effort was key in fighting the virus.

“We are our own saviours and it is our behavioural change that will take us out of danger. There must be a major paradigm shift on behaviour. Let those that are infected now be the last as we all together strive that no-one else shall be infected,” Mohadi told journalists.

Some reports in the local media claim that some cabinet ministers are battling Covid-19 infections.

Through his official Twitter account, Mnangagwa said the current lockdown was the “final push”. But some, notably Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, an EFF MP in SA, criticised Mnangagwa’s absence from the front line.