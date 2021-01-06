The price of defying Covid-19 regulations
Toe the line or face stiff penalties
Disclosed someone’s Covid-19 status without their permission? You could be fined R3,000.
If you are caught transporting or selling booze, your fine could reach the R20,000 mark.
The alternative? A term of imprisonment to be determined by the court.
With the complete list of penalties gazetted, the government has warned that not toeing the line could come at a hefty cost, as more than 1,400 people have already discovered in the Eastern Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.