South Africa

The price of defying Covid-19 regulations

Toe the line or face stiff penalties

By Kathryn Kimberley - 06 January 2021 - 11:02
Fines for transgressing some Covid-19 regulations could be as much as R20,000.
Fines for transgressing some Covid-19 regulations could be as much as R20,000.
Image: ALON SKUY​

Disclosed someone’s Covid-19 status without their permission? You could be fined R3,000.

If you are caught transporting or selling booze, your fine could reach the R20,000 mark.

The alternative? A term of imprisonment to be determined by the court.

With the complete list of penalties gazetted, the government has warned that not toeing the line could come at a hefty cost, as more than 1,400 people have already discovered in the Eastern Cape.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE

Gauteng braced for spike in Covid-19 infections

The Gauteng government has ramped up its screening of citizens for Covid-19 as infections in the province are expected to spike after the holidays, ...
News
1 day ago

Zweli Mkhize's Covid-19 vaccine presentation was 'too vague': DA

The DA is not convinced by health minister Zweli Mkhize's presentation about plans to procure and roll out a Covid-19 vaccine for the country.
News
1 day ago

Strict Covid-19 protocols for matric exam markers

Any of the 45,000 matric paper exam markers who fail to disclose their positive Covid-19 status during the 18 days of marking will face charges of ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X