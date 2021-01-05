Numsa blasts government's lax Covid-19 response

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has joined organisations that have criticised government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly its delayed procurement of the vaccine.

Numsa’s general secretary Irvin Jim said on Tuesday that the union appreciated the necessity of reverting to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as the country is confronting a national crisis, with people dying daily.

However, Jim added, government had failed in its part of the bargain.

“Numsa does not accept that at the time when the rest of the world is rolling out vaccines to save lives of their own people in their respective countries, the ANC government is busy telling us stories, having failed to meet deadlines for the procurement of vaccines. In the last public address by the president, he informed the nation that an amount of R283-million was paid by the Solidarity Fund to the Covax facility.