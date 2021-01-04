Zweli Mkhize's Covid-19 vaccine presentation was 'too vague': DA

The DA is not convinced by health minister Zweli Mkhize's presentation on plans to procure and roll out the Covid-19 vaccine in SA.

The official opposition plans to take a two-pronged approach to demand a detailed plan from Mkhize.

First, the DA, through its chief whip Natasha Mazzone, wrote to parliamentary speaker Thandi Modise demanding an “urgent” debate by the house on the country's vaccination plan, as well as the formation of an ad hoc committee to police the vaccine rollout plan.

Second, the party's shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube has launched a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to force Mkhize to place all his cards on the table about SA's Covid-19 vaccine plans.