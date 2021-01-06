Health department says it will oppose Ivermectin court action

The department of health’s legal team says it is prepared to oppose any court action by National Freedom Party (NFP) MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam to secure an urgent audience with health minister Zweli Mkhize about the controversial drug Ivermectin.

Shaik Emam and a group of scientists have separately thrown their weight behind a call for the anti-parasitic drug - used to combat the transmission of Covid-19 in some quarters internationally - to be studied and considered for human consumption in SA.

Ivermectin, hailed as a revolutionary drug in the 1980s and which works by paralysing and killing parasites including lice and worms in livestock, has been gaining traction as a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 patients.

However, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) prohibited the drug for human consumption on December 22 after it emerged on several social media platforms that the drug was being promoted on local groups as having “cured” people of Covid-19.