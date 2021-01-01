Matric exam markers to have health workers on call and 'easy meals'

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has released directions to ensure Covid-19 protocols are in place to help the more than 45,000 people marking the matric exam papers from Monday.

The rules state compulsory screening and mask compliance must be adhered to at the 181 marking centres around the country over an 18-day period.

“In the marking centres we have increased the number of monitors and we will visit all the centres to monitor compliance. We have made health and safety a priority for all staff in the marking centres,” said Mathanzima Mweli, director-general of the department of basic education.

The new regulations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday that the country would move to Covid-19 alert level 3.