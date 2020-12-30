Murdered woman's boyfriend arrested after axe attack

Detectives in Port Elizabeth have tracked a suspect to the seaside town of Port Alfred to arrest him in connection with his girlfriend's murder.

The 34-year-old victim had been visiting friends in Rocklands on December 14 when her boyfriend arrived at about 7.30pm, said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“According to witnesses, he was aggressive and dragged her from the house and started assaulting her with an axe.