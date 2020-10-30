Long arm of the law catches up with trial defaulter

The law has caught up with a Gauteng man who disappeared for more than a year after posting bail in an Eastern Cape court.

Mpho Freddy Modise was one of four men arrested in connection with a R4m cash-in-transit heist on the R61 in Libode on September 3 2019.

The men were granted R20,000 bail each by the Libode magistrate's court a few days later.

Modise, 40, of Mathibestad in Hammanskraal, never set foot in the court again, but was rearrested on Monday.

A Gauteng tracing team, together with Pretoria crime intelligence, traced and arrested him, said Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

Modise and his co-accused, Ofentse Setlhabi, 39, of Equistria in Pretoria, Harry Olebeng Matome, 42, of Mahoapane in Pretoria and Fanuel Fani Mokgagane, 46, of Soshanguve in Pretoria, were initially arrested in a joint intelligence-led operation on the N1 outside Sasolburg in Gauteng.