Three underworld kingpins due in court over 'steroid king' murder

Ntabazalila said Sheldon Breet’s brother, Mathew, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, while Adams is serving a 25-year sentence for separate cases linked to the murder.

“The evening of the murder, the accused met Mathew Breet to swap vehicles. Mathew Breet gave him and Adams the layout of the deceased’s house and details of how to access the premises. He emphasised that the girlfriend and child of the deceased would be home but should not be harmed,” said Ntabazalila.

Cupido drove Adams and another accomplice home after the murder and Cupido received payment of R35,000 from Breet the next morning.

The Sunday Times reported in 2017 how Wainstein allegedly terrorised a Green Point sports supplement business in November 2016.

He allegedly said he would “blow up their store” if they did not comply. The owners fled the province after the altercation.

Later that day he was found in possession of 12 uncut diamonds after being pulled over by police while driving his black SUV through the Cape Town CBD without registration plates. His case never made it to court after he was released on police bail the night after his arrest.

It was alleged that his underworld involvement segued into the battle between nightclub security factions controlled by alleged Sea Point mafioso Mark Lifman and his rival Nafiz Modack.

During the protracted bail hearing for an extortion case in which Modack and his associates — including alleged gang boss Colin Booysen — were accused of extorting the Grand Café Africa in Green Point, defence lawyers produced a recording allegedly featuring an altercation between Lifman and Wainstein the day before the murder of the “steroid king”.

Modack, Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje were later found not guilty and the recording's authenticity was not tested during their trial.

