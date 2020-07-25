South Africa

Hawks seize chrome stockpiles, excavator in raid on illegal mining operation in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 25 July 2020 - 12:52
Police seized chrome stockpiles and an excavator worth more than R2m in a raid on an illegal mining operation in Limpopo on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: SAPS

Chrome stockpiles and an excavator worth more than R2m were seized in a raid on an illegal mining operation in Limpopo on Friday, the Hawks said.

“In response to the ongoing scourge of illegal mining in the province, the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation accompanied by SAPS units and other entities, conducted a whole-day successful disruptive operation at Modikwa Mine in Burgersfort on Friday.

“The multidisciplinary operation including Public Order Police, Local Criminal Record Centre, K9 Unit, National Intervention unit, department for mineral resources and Modikwa Mine security managed to seize 25 chrome stockpiles and an excavator worth a total estimated value of over R2m,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

The operation was a sequel to similar intelligence-driven operations that were conducted at the beginning of the year in some parts of the province, Maluleke said.

In May, eight suspects were arrested for illegal mining at Hlaneki, Mavalani and Mapuve villages just outside Giyani and gold-bearing materials worth at least R1m were seized.

Six of the eight accused are out on bail while the other two from Mozambique are still in custody. They are expected to appear again in the Giyani magistrate’s court on Monday.

“More high intensity operations to address illegal mining activities in the province are still in the pipeline and no stone will be left unturned to arrest and convict those that are continuously perpetuating these illegal activities,” Maluleke said.

