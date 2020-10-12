Pandemic spurs illegal gold rush in Zimbabwe mountains

Known for their rugged ranges, grassy plains and forest waterfalls, the Chimanimani mountains in eastern Zimbabwe have long been a popular destination for tourists - and gold miners hoping to strike it rich.

Travel restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19 have kept the tourists away, although some attractions reopened last month.

But illegal mining has surged as miners take advantage of the lack of visitors, leaving a trail of environmental destruction in their wake, say researchers and activists.

"The waters are being polluted; the biodiversity poisoned; endemic plants dug up (and) trampled; animals and birds poached; (and) litter strewn all over the mountains," said Julia Pierini, head of BirdLife Zimbabwe, a non-profit.

Activists, industry experts and some of the miners themselves say rangers employed by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) to protect Chimanimani National Park are involved in the illicit activity.

"For the past couple of years, we have been seeing illegal gold miners in the mountains, but suddenly during lockdown we started to see hundreds of them," said Collen Sibanda, vice chairman of the Chimanimani Tourist Association (CTA).

"Zimparks is recruiting people. They are organising these syndicates."

Lenny Kwaramba told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he had been mining in the mountains without a license since March.

"I thought it was legal because we were working with the rangers," said Kwaramba, whose name has been changed to protect his identity.

"We were given a target, we would sell about 40 grams of gold per day," he continued, explaining that as the miners came back down the mountain, the rangers would take the gold and pay them in U.S. dollars.