At least 50 killed in collapsed gold mine in east Congo -NGO

By Reuters - 12 September 2020 - 11:30
Mining accidents are common in unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, with dozens of deaths every year.
Image: 123RF/ fesenko

At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said.

The cave-in occurred on the "Detroit" mine site at around 3 p.m. local following heavy rains, said Emiliane Itongwa, president of the Initiative of Support and Social Supervision of Women.

"Several miners were in the shaft which was covered and no one could get out. We are talking about 50 young people," Itongwa said.

Photos and videos on social media showed hundreds of people, some of whom could be heard wailing on a hillside around the mine-shaft entrance.

The mine was not located on the Kamituga gold concession owned by Canadian miner Banro Corporation, the company's chief executive said.

Mining accidents are common in unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, with dozens of deaths every year in mines where often ill-equipped diggers borrow deep underground in search for ore.

A landslide at a disused gold mine killed 16 in October last year, while 43 illegal miners died in another landslide at a copper and cobalt mine in June 2019.

