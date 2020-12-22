South Africa

Two charred bodies found in bakkie in Free State

By Iavan Pijoos - 22 December 2020 - 09:45
Police were alerted to a stock theft incident in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu when they discovered the bodies
Police were alerted to a stock theft incident in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu when they discovered the bodies
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two charred bodies were found in a double-cab bakkie in the Free State at the weekend, police said.

Police were investigating a stock theft incident in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu when they discovered the bodies, spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said.

Makhele said the charred bodies were found in the burnt out bakkie under several trees.

“The two bodies are unknown and it can't be determined at this stage whether it's males or females.”  

An inquest docket had been opened.

Devastating Langa fire destroys 70 homes

Seventy shacks were destroyed and 197 people left without homes when a fire ripped through an informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town, on Thursday ...
News
1 month ago

Gauteng woman in court for her British Facebook friend's murder

A Gauteng woman appeared in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Monday, charged with murdering a 71-year-old British man who had travelled to SA to ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X