Devastating Langa fire destroys 70 homes

Seventy shacks were destroyed and 197 people left without homes when a fire ripped through an informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

Jermaine Carelse of the city’s fire and rescue services said they were alerted that the shacks were alight just off Stanford Dyosini Street at 1.07am. “We had 11 firefighters and 42 staff members on scene. Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire at 4.23am and no injuries were reported,” said Carelse.

When GroundUp arrived at Phants’ kombane (which means "under the electricity") in Joe Slovo, Langa, residents were standing on their plots, waiting for disaster risk management officials to write down their names for assistance.

The area was filled with burnt zinc sheets and part of the huge pylon overhead was also charred.

When we spoke to 26-year-old Lona Myeko, she was holding her six-month-old son Melokuhle, a box of baby formula she managed to buy at a nearby spaza shop on Thursday morning and her son’s pacifier. She said that she had lost everything, including Melokuhle’s birth certificate, clothes, food and clinic card.