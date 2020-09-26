South Africa

'Robber' dies after shoot-out with KZN police

26 September 2020 - 15:27
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A robbery suspect succumbed to his injuries after he was involved in a shoo-tout with police in Ladysmith on Friday
A robbery suspect has died after he was involved in a shoot-out with police in Ladysmith on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said officers from the Ladysmith K9 unit responded to a report of a robbery at business premises in the town.

“On arrival, they saw three men leaving the premises on foot and a chase ensued.

“Police approached the suspects near the taxi rank and shots were fired.”

Mbele said two men aged 21 and 25 were shot and injured.

“Police recovered a pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and a toy gun.

“They were both taken to hospital for medical attention where a 25-year-old succumbed to his injuries.”

Mbele said the 21-year-old was in hospital under police guard.

