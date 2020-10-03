Three suspects arrested for 'execution-style' killing of four young men in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three men in connection with the 'execution-style' killing of four young men who were apparently suspected of stock theft.

The suspects were arrested by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit at KwaNdengezi on Friday, police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said.

A 9mm pistol was also seized.

The victims, aged between 17 and 24, were shot dead at Zwelibomvu Reserve near the Olwambeni Primary School sports grounds in KwaNdengezi on Saturday, September 26.

They were all shot “execution-style” in the upper body, police said.