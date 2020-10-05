Police arrest 8, recover illegal firearm at funeral 'ritual' for alleged killer

Eight people were arrested at a cemetery in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday following complaints about spinning and the firing of guns at what is understood to have been a funeral ritual for an alleged criminal.

On Monday, the police said Richmond members together with public order police arrested eight suspects, aged between 22 and 35, for illegal possession of a firearm at a cemetery.

"On October 3, there was a funeral for an alleged criminal, Nkanyiso Mkhize, who was found dead with his friend, Mlamuli Phungula. Police were alerted about the spinning of vehicles and random shootings at the cemetery and proceeded to the area," said the police.