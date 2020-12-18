Expert says online shopping is here to stay
Pandemic whipped businesses into e-commerce line
Before the lockdown earlier this year the online delivery service was generally the preserve of established businesses which run franchises across the country.
When the stringent lockdown rules were eased in the middle of the year to allow businesses with delivery services to operate, township businesses which had never dreamt of running an online delivery service had to rethink their strategies...
