Excess deaths on the way back up as Covid-19 second wave gathers speed

Between May 6 and December 8, excess deaths from natural causes totalled 56,607, said the Medical Research Council (MRC) team which has been tracking the statistics. May 6, two months into SA's Covid-19 outbreak, is when excess deaths were first recorded.

The number of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 was 22,432 by December 8. The tally has since reached 22,827.

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape are bearing the brunt of the new wave of excess deaths, according to the MRC's latest weekly report.