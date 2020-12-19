SA adventurer rows for Rio again after bad weather halts first attempt

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha embarked on a solo row from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday after extreme weather halted his first attempt.

Botha, 59, left Kommetjie, in the southern Cape peninsula, on his boat named Ratel. Strong winds quickly halted his first departure on December 5.

The journey is expected to take 100 days in “frequently dangerous conditions” and Botha is the first person to attempt the crossing alone. He expects to row an average of 14 hours a day, covering 20-40 nautical miles, weather permitting.